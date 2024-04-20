Turkish delegation explores aerospace collab prospects in S’wak

KUCHING (April 20): A delegation from Turkiye paid a courtesy call on the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF), led by the republic’s ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel.

With the ambassador were the commercial counsellor Munevver Kocak and Turkish Aerospace Malaysia chief executive officer Mohd Shahiman.

“Recognised as a promising partner for the business community with Turkiye, the republic aims to foster potential collaborations with the state, particularly in areas relating to aerospace industry and aviation production sectors,” said SBF in a statement issued yesterday.

In lauding the effort to forge these bilateral ties, SBF anticipated welcoming a dedicated trade delegation from Turkiye to Sarawak.

“This should further enhance the economic partnership and also promote mutual growth,” said SBF.

On hand to receive the delegation was SBF president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.

SBF members who are interested in getting connected with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye can call SBF secretariat on 082-237148/014-6219016, or email to [email protected].