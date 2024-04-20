Two escape unscathed after fire destroys house in Miri

MIRI (April 20): A house at Kampung Pasir Simpang 3 in Lutong here was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lutong chief Henry Jugah in a statement said the department received a distress call around 2.33pm before mobilising firefighters from the Lutong station and the Miri Central station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 2.42pm, firefighters proceeded with defensive techniques to extinguish the fire, and the fire was fully extinguished at 2.51pm,” he said.

Two occupants of the house managed to escape unscathed, Henry added.

Firefighters then wrapped up the operation at 4.17pm after ensuring that the situation was safe.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages are still under investigation.