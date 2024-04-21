Abd Karim: Handing over of project to convert old DUN building into S’wak Arts Centre to be held May 2

KUCHING (April 21): The handing over of the project to convert the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building into the Sarawak Arts Centre will take place on May 2, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report as saying that the project is expected to take approximately two and a half years to complete.

“The Sarawak Arts Centre project at the old DUN building will be handed over to a capable contractor to transform the place into the Sarawak Art Centre in early May, specifically on May 2, and is expected to take two and a half years to complete,” he said after attending the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event organised by the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS) here yesterday.

According to him, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be present to witness the project handover to the contractor.

Abdul Karim, who is also the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said the Sarawak government will fully fund the implementation of the project, which is estimated to cost over RM100 million.

“The cost for the renovation works of the (old) DUN building and the adjacent ‘lapau’ (old) building will exceed RM100 million, which will be fully covered by the Sarawak government,” he informed.

In the report, it is stated that four companies will be involved in managing this project.

During the event, Abdul Karim and his deputy Datuk Snowdan Lawan also joined in the dance during the ‘mukun’ performance, which was the highlight of the evening.

Also present were the MSS chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Abang Bolhassan, and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, along with other distinguished guests.