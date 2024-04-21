Agro Madani Sale: 300 food packages sold at discounted price to public in Kuching

KUCHING (April 21): A total of 300 food packages have been sold at a discounted price to the public as part of the Agro Madani Sale programme, supported by the Stampin parliamentary service centre.

According to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, each food package, comprising sugar and other food items, was worth about RM15 but members of the public were only required to pay RM10.

“The purpose of this programme is to help the people in light of the increasing costs of living.

“We are using our parliamentary allocation to provide essential food items at a hugely discounted price,” said Chong when met at the programme in Hui Sing here today.

Chong, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, said his office was also distributing 300 packs of five-kilogramme rice in addition to the food packages to support the programme.

The programme is supported by Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama).