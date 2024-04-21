Betong man on the run for alleged sexual assault of minor arrested in Batu Niah

KUCHING (April 21): A man wanted by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Betong was arrested last Friday in Batu Niah, Miri.

Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the 38-year-old was nabbed at an oil palm plantation in Batu Niah after going on the run following a police report lodged on April 10.

“The suspect was arrested on April 19 at around 5.40pm by a team from the Batu Niah police station. He is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Betong,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mathew said the suspect, who has three prior records for drugs, is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Conviction carries imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and caning.

“The suspect is now remanded for five days starting today (April 21) until April 25,” he added.

Mathew also advised the public to be more vigilant on sexual offences against minors as such incidents would affect their emotional and mental health.

“Under Section 19 of the same Act, failure to provide information on sexual offences on minors can result in a fine not exceeding RM5,000. Do not to conceal any information on sexual crimes against children,” he said.