Chong: Federal Constitution should be amended to truly recognise Sarawak as ‘region’ in Malaysia

KUCHING (April 21): The Federal Constitution should be amended to truly recognise Sarawak as a ‘wilayah’ (region) in the Federation of Malaysia, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong said as far as the existing Federal Constitution is concerned, Sarawak is still regarded as one of the states in Malaysia.

“If the state government is serious about removing the ‘negeri’ (state) word, the right way to do is go for Federal Constitution amendment.

“What happen now is in the existing Federal Constitution, Sarawak is still a state,” said Chong when met at an Agro Madani Sale programme at Hui Sing here today.

Chong was asked to comment on a Facebook post by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian who stated that during a recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Sarawak Legislative Assembly, the venue was named ‘Dewan Undangan Sarawak’ instead of the commonly known ‘Dewan Undangan Negeri Sarawak’.

Dr Sim said the change was to recognise Sarawak as a founding partner of Malaysia and not merely a state.

He also said the health department should be recognised as ‘Jabatan Kesihatan Sarawak’ instead of ‘Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Sarawak’, and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to be known as ‘Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Sarawak’ instead of ‘Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Sarawak’.