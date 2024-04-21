DPM Fadillah: Draft MoU on providing funds to opposition MPs still being refined

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 21): The draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the allocation of funds to opposition MPs is still being refined and will have to go through several stages for final approval, says Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the final draft will need to be approved by the Supreme Leadership Council of the Unity Government Secretariat before it is presented to the opposition.

“Only after it is approved will the draft be distributed to the opposition for them to evaluate whether to agree with it or whether they want amendments.

“The Supreme Leadership Council will then make a final decision after that,” he told reporters when met at Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim’s Hari Raya open house at the latter’s service centre, here yesterday.

On the essence of the draft MoU, Fadillah – also Unity Government chief whip – said it is still under study and will be announced when all parties agree.

Last Thursday, Fadillah announced that the Supreme Leadership Council had during its meeting in Putrajaya a day earlier agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to Opposition MPs.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by top leaders of parties making up the Unity Government.

Anwar, meanwhile, has denied claims by the opposition that its MPs would only be given allocations if they pledged support for his leadership.

The prime minister said discussions on the matter were more focused on ensuring government stability and economic growth.

“There are no conditions to support the PM as alleged by the opposition. We have given the mandate to Fadillah and the committee (to handle discussions).

“Talks are focused on ensuring government stability and on economic growth that guarantees peace and stability,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers in Kajang.