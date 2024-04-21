Fatimah: Infrastructure at Oyal Kaul Festival site to be upgraded in stages

DALAT (April 21): The infrastructure at the Oya Kaul Festival site will be upgraded in stages so that the facilities are not only focused on Kaul events, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said with a complete infrastructure, the site will be able to attract various other activities benefiting the local residents.

“Today we will launch nine Lebuk Kauls (Kaul Houses) equipped with toilets and bathrooms that were built with a total of RM450,000.

“Each facility needs to be maintained and improved because it will be a place for activities throughout the year, including for the purpose of research, team building, co-curricular, and family activities held by various government and private agencies,” she said during the opening ceremony of Lebuk Kaul Oya at the Kaul Oya Festival site here yesterday.

Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman, said that the construction of Lebuk Kaul was implemented on ‘gotong royong’ basis by the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK).

She explained that they decided to construct Lebuk Kaul so that they have a permanent structure on the site that could be used every year without having to rent a tent for Kaul Festival.

“Every year we build a tent for the JKKK for the Kaul Festival. I contributed a certain amount of money to build the tent but after the event is over, the tent is dismantled.

“The following year, a certain amount of budget was allocated for the JKKK tent, then it was dismantled again. Until when? That is where the idea for Lebuk Kaul came from,” she said.

She added that Lebuk Kaul will be handed over and managed by JKKK to generate income.

“It will be turned into a ‘homestay’ and managed by the JKKK so it can generate the economy of the local community and for the convenience of visitors to enjoy the atmosphere at the beach,” she said.