Food for thought — in more sense than one

IF you were once a Boy Scout, you would remember the motto of the Scout Movement: ‘Be Prepared’.

So it is with Sarawakians. We must be fully prepared in terms of the sustainable supply during the time of war in this part of the world, or a major natural disaster in the state.

This statement may sound alarming, but it would be foolish to dismiss the possibility, indeed the probability, of a war in the South China Sea. Should this happen sooner than we expect, the shipping of goods, including rice, from Peninsular Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam – the main suppliers of our imported rice – would be seriously disrupted.

Many families in Sarawak would run out of imported rice, at least for one year.

The severe shortage of the staple food in Sarawak during the first two years of the Japanese Occupation (1941-1945) is a case in point. Sarawak was not prepared for the Pacific War (1941-1945). Our forefathers had been told not to worry about Japanese invasion because the British army based in Singapore would be able to defeat the Imperial Japanese Forces anytime.

Well, history has shown otherwise.

Good news

The increase in the production of rice from the ‘Jelapang Padi’ (Rice Granary) Batang Lupar (JPBL) at Stumbin near Simanggang made good news early this year.

The floor price of padi (unhusked rice) in Sarawak and Sabah is now RM1,300 per tonne, effective from Feb 15, 2024. The previous price per tonne ranged from M900 to RM1,100. This price hike was recently announced by the Federal Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Since then I have been wondering why the rice farmers in Sarawak, who have extra padi to sell, have not reacted one way or the other to the announcement.

Is the set price good enough for them? Or have they not much padi to sell?

Neither has there been any public reaction from the Farmers Organisation (FO) in the case of Sarawak. Incidentally, is the FO still connected with rice production in the state?

Smart SBB

Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was talking about a scheme by which the paddy production in Sarawak might be increased per acreage per season, not counting on the double cropping per year.

Apparently, a pilot project adopting ‘Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale SMART Padi Field Programme’, has been carried out at the JPBL since 2021. According to the media report: ‘This project has recorded a very encouraging average net harvest performance in the second season of 2023 with 5.5 tonnes per hectare compared to 2.8 tonnes per hectare previously’ (Bernama / The Borneo Post: Feb 9, 2024).

It is hoped that with the application of the new ideas brought over by the minister, there will be active participation by the rice farmers in Sarawak in terms of producing more rice for household needs, some for sale within the state and the rest, for export.

‘Beras Binatang’

There is another piece of good news, this time from ‘Binatang’ — oops, Bintangor! I forgot about the ‘stars’ replacing the ‘beasts’!

One private firm, Onemas Agriculture Sdn Bhd, has successfully produced hybrid rice of which the seeds had been brought over from Wuhan, China.

According to the media report, the experiment is a success. Apparently, the soil at Bintangor is most suitable for that type of paddy.

The latest good news is the availability of 20,000 hectares of land in Simunjan, Gedong, Sri Aman, Limbang, Lawas and Bekenu. This is the promise made by our visionary Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (The Borneo Post: March 11, 2024).

Now it is up to the people with lots of money to take up the challenge to invest in rice production in Sarawak, where land may be made available. If they are serious about producing food and thinking about food security, rather than about the financial returns to investment per se, they should be given tax holiday for some years into production.

That would assure the investors.

To the young Sarawakians, this going-back-to-land is also a challenge. Will they be prepared to work in the hot sun, or shall they leave the planting and the harvesting of paddy to the contract labourers?

But where are we going to look for those labourers? Will we not be competing with the oil palm planters for the foreign workers – like fishing in the same pond?

Other foodstuffs?

Rice sufficiency is one thing, food shortage in general is another. That reminds me of the statement made by the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CEIC), Lord Jonathan Peter Marland. He was quoted as having said that ‘Sarawak has to improve on food security’ (The Borneo Post: Feb 23, 2024).

Does this mean that there is a shortage of other foodstuffs in the state?

‘The girl with the red chillies’

That reminds me of the day a few months back when I had a problem looking for a seat in an eatery in Kuching. I had to sit at a table next to a girl with a pile of red chilies.

She did not mind my company. She was putting the chillies into several separate plastic bags for resale to other food outlets in the city.

I asked her as to where she got so many chillies.

“From Santubong?” I asked.

“No”, she answered. “They are from China.”

Have we enough onions, garlic, fish, chicken eggs, meats of all kinds in the state?

We are short of onions, according to the Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (The Borneo Post: March 4, 2024).

I realise that many of the food items stated above are not as essential as rice. Many Malaysians can survive without garlic. The point is that we should not be short of chilies given the spice grows well here.

Need for padi and rice authority

I have been following the story about how the rice business in Malaysia has been controlled by big companies. Since 2009, the federal government’s initiatives (production, control of distribution) have been focused in Peninsular Malaysia.

The then-minister of agriculture and agro-based industry, Tan Sri Noh Omar, had said that by 2010, Malaysia would be 80 per cent self-sufficient in rice, referring to the allocation of RM3.5 billion for 2008 to 2010 (Bernama / The Borneo Post: Oct 28, 2009).

I do not know if there was a trickle of the multi-billion funds earmarked for use in Sarawak.

Someone from the then-state government of Sarawak would know if there was any allocation of funds out of this multi-billion ringgit, specifically for rice production here.

Not so good news

Just this week, the minister in charge of food security revealed the existence of rice and padi cartels in the country.

What is this saying about tinkering with an essential food?

To forestall something like this happening in Sarawak, I would like to suggest to the state government to create a statutory body to exercise control over the production, quality of paddy grown in the state, ensuring sufficient stocks of the staple food and unhindered distribution of rice at all times and in all places.

Do not leave such arrangement entirely to any private company or a federal authority, which may be susceptible to political manipulations and the vagaries of politics.

Questions

In the event of a disruption in the supply chain in rice, we would have to turn to the Philippines or Indonesia for the staple grain. But would these two countries have enough rice for their own people, though, and have plenty to spare for sale to us, in a war situation?

All these are the sorts of questions that we should ask ourselves, and that the authorities must find answers to, as we prepare for any eventuality.

I am assuming that the state government of Sarawak has some kind of contingency plan to cope with rice shortage in the state during an emergency.

Anyway, the rice eaters in the state must be prepared at all times – just in case.