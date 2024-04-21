From classroom to cash crop

HER athletic, powerful build is already a hint that she is not a woman anyone would want to mess with.

Still, she speaks with intelligent clarity, augmented by her humble, down-to-earth mannerisms, making all those around her feel at ease and at the same time, reciprocate with respect and admiration.

“I used to teach,” said Christina Kumo, wife of longhouse chieftain TR Ugak Sanggau when met by thesundaypost recently. The couple got married in 1985.

She continued: “Would you believe it that I taught in 13 schools across Sarawak – from Limbang and Miri, to Saratok and Mukah?

“After retirement, I was recruited to teach at an international school in Miri. I went from the ordinary teacher to assistant head teacher (students’ welfare), and finally the head teacher.

“I will say this: this background has groomed me to become very active and alert at all times.

“Having said that, we the teachers in Sarawak embrace the exigencies of service. We move to wherever we are posted to, or wherever we are needed. ‘Never complain’ seems to be our motto.”

Farming background

Christina is never ashamed of recounting her background.

“I was born to a poor rural farming family, and I experienced living a hard life. Thus, I understand all the problems and challenges faced by our rural children.

Christina is the eldest of seven children of Jilin Layang and his wife Rawa Jambal of Lubok Simpor in Limbang. She was born in Rumah Nyeyang, Kampong Belimbing in Ukong, Limbang, in 1963.

Despite being really poor, her parents were far-sighted in knowing the importance of education. They sent all their children to school.

The result: Christina and four of her siblings entered the civil service. One of them is now living in Brunei, and one passed away just after getting an offer to enter teachers’ education training in Sarawak.

Christina and her siblings continue to maintain their Lubok Simpor longhouse in Limbang.

Teaching years

Christina entered primary education at SK Menuang in the Ulu Limbang Valley, in the early 1970s – a time when girls were not encouraged to go to school.

Indeed, there were other schoolgirls, but they dropped out after three or four years.

“We all lived in the hostel. It was a foreign environment – definitely not a cup of tea for many of the timid longhouse girls, and even for some of the boys.

“We’re so young at the time, around the age of six, and yet, all of us had to fend for ourselves at the boarding school,” she said.

However, as the saying goes: ‘Hardships build character’.

For Christina, those six years in primary school had developed the resilience within her, reinforced her strength and established her independence.

“At age six, I already knew how to look after myself, wash my own clothes, and prepare my own meals.

“Yes, life at the hostel was so much different from the longhouse and there were many dos and don’ts, and yes, I did get homesick, but I persevered through it all.”

After primary school, Christina studied at SMK Limbang from 1977 to 1981, where she later undertook the MCE – the predecessor of Form 5’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

While waiting for her MCE results, she took up a temporary teaching job at SK Melaban. This post further fuelled her aspiration to become a teacher – in 1983, she entered the Sarawak Teachers Training College in Miri.

Her experience in the rural schools of Sarawak instilled in her one core value – to help children in the remote areas gain good education.

She was happy to return to Miri in 1993 to teach at an oil-palm estate school, SK Kelapa Sawit No 3, where she got to know and be close to the estate workers and their families.

In June 1998, she was transferred to another rural school, SK Kampung Iran, located about two-and-half-hour drive away from Miri, where she became a senior assistant in charge of students’ welfare.

This school did not have any staff quarters, so she took it upon herself to build one for her lot.

“Initially, I commuted from Miri, getting up at 4am to send my young children to school.

“The situation was not acceptable at all, so I decided to use my own money to build a simple hut.

“Today, the hut is still there, but now functions as a tool shed.”

In 2000, Christina was promoted as headmistress of SK Sungai Bakas in Subis, another rural school surrounded by oil palm estates.

She was later posted to St Columba Primary School, where she stayed from 2005 until 2007, before being placed at another oil-palm estate school in Subis, until her retirement in 2017.

By then, she already taught at 13 government primary schools. In 2018, she joined Tenby International School in Miri.

Establishing oil palm estate

It was during her time at SK Kelapa Sawit No 3 when Christina and her husband thought that they should get into the oil palm sector. They started looking around for affordable land.

Ugak, also from Limbang, is also from a family of planters. With both having big dreams, they established their first oil palm venture in 1996 on a 10-acre lot with only 600 seedlings.

In 1998, the couple bought another six acres and planted 350 seedlings. Later, they acquired the third lot covering 83 acres and planted 5,800 seedlings.

However, only the third lot is still productive today as the earlier two are left with old trees.

Christina admitted that this venture was dotted with obstacles.

“Starting up was already a huge challenge. We used up our small savings because it was not easy to get loans to set up bigger farms. We made do with what we had, and the small profit that our undertaking had generated.

“Labour was also a problem at the beginning because at the time, I was still teaching full-time and could only put in the hours during the weekends.

“We stuck to having local workers. We did get a few foreign workers, and some did turn out to become very loyal, but they just did not meet our criteria.”

According to Christina, oil palms are actually easy to manage. In her experience, her estate has already become a good source of income for her family in three years after the establishment.

“I would have to attribute it to the good demand, which had continued to be high since the 1990s. I believe that my husband and I had started at the right time.”

Setbacks and challenges

The couple also rear cattle.

However, as in many other industries, they too face many challenges.

“The end of the year is always a big headache for us. During the ‘landas’ (monsoon season), floods would hit and we would have to stop all operations. It seems to me that the weather has become much worse, with more erratic rainfall.

“Even the cows are suffering. Many times, because of the muddy ground, they slip and break some bones.”

Christina’s eyes twinkled when she spoke about their cattle.

“We started with 10 cows, which later grew to more than 40.

“We have managed to sell 16 heads over the last two years.

“Actually, the cows help keep the estate clean, and the dung helps fertilise the land.’

However, Christina said they might not be able to rear more in the next few years, due to the volatile prices of palm oil.

“But if we could afford it, we would want to have more cows – I’d say five to 10 head of cattle would be quite manageable,” said the agropreneur, who also rears ducks and chickens, and has a fish-rearing pond in her estate.

Agro-based enterprises

There is certainly no stopping for Christina. Apart from her oil palm and cattle operations, the ever-proactive woman has also been selling agro-based products under her own label, ‘Mami’.

The orders come either from physical requests or those sent via online.

Her home-made Iban-style fermented fish, ‘kasam ikan’, is a best-seller. She uses ‘sultan’ fish (local mad barb) and ‘patin’ (local silver catfish) to make this delicacy, mixed with the freshest of ‘kepayang’ (pangium or ‘football fruit’) and jungle herbs, which are in plentiful supply around her longhouse area.

She also makes ‘kasam ensabi’ – another fermented product using the leaves of a native green mustard species. Like ‘kepayang’, the ‘ensabi’ can be easily found in her village, as well as many other parts in Miri.

The annual ‘bubuk’ (krill shrimps) is also a boon for Christina, as she would use this abundant harvest from the sea to make her always-on-demand ‘belacan’ (shrimp paste), ‘cencaluk’ (fermented shrimp relish) and ‘petis’ (a very thick and gooey savoury sauce made from fermented shrimps).

Giving back to community

Christina never forgets her community, and always strives to give back. She has been the assistant secretary of the local Retired Teachers Association since 2018.

The members of the committee regularly go around giving motivational talks to the students at schools and teachers training colleges.

“We also give advice on various opportunities, including in retirement,” she said.

As a member of the central committee of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS), she helps plan and run activities aimed at uplifting the living standards of the Iban women in the rural areas.

“We help organise tours for the SIDS members, but the core of it all is to narrow the rural-urban gap in terms of lifestyle, education and social achievements.”

Her other community services include heading the ‘Kejiranan Rukun Tetangga’ (Neighbourhood Committee) of Lubok Simpor in Limbang, and also the Community Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Pendidikan Lubok Simpor.

With her husband being a longhouse chieftain, Christina is always there to assist him in dealing with local issues, or to simply accompany him at formal and community functions.

Looking ahead

Christina and Ugak are quite happy with their lives: having raised two daughters, Shirley and Steffenney, and a son, Stanley, all having successful careers; spending more time with their three grandchildren; and looking after their businesses as best as they can.

Still, the couple does have plans for the future, which would include setting up nurseries for oil palm, rubber trees and also the trees of Sarawak’s exotic jungle fruits.

“We will continue these endeavours while we are still strong, as these undertakings are not just to improve our own livelihood, but also to help others through innovative farming ideas and management.

“Both of us are very much excited about the innovative agro-based business in Sarawak,” she smiled at the end of the interview.