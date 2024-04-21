Fun day turns horrific after nine anglers find body floating in Kuala Baram river

MIRI (April 21): A fun angling day turned horrific for nine anglers who found a body floating while fishing at the Kuala Baram river here on Sunday.

One of the anglers then quickly contacted Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin of the incident, who immediately informed Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lutong chief Henry Jugah at 3.45pm.

“Henry later rushed to the location to verify the incident and instructed a response team to be despatched,” read a media statement.

When contacted by The Borneo Post sister paper Utusan Borneo at 5pm, Henry confirmed he was waiting at the scene with the anglers for a boat from the Lopeng fire station to lift the body.

As of press time, the body was identified as a 60-year-old man with both legs and arms missing.