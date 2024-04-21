Julaihi reminds gas players to work together with Petros, obtain licences

KUCHING (April 21): All upstream and downstream gas players are reminded to work together with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and obtain licences under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016, said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said it is mandatory that these players obtained the licence, and any non-compliance would be an offence.

“They must obtain the licence from the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT).

“At the same time, they need to also work together with Petros because it is the sole gas aggregator appointed by the state government,” he said when met at his ministry’s Hari Raya open house at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He said MUT had recently collaborated with Petros in organising engagement sessions with 32 upstream and downstream players earlier this month.

“The engagement sessions were to provide information and explanation on Petros in its role as the gas aggregator for the distribution and supply of gas in Sarawak as well as other related matters.

“Following these sessions, it looks like they now understand and have given us a positive response,” he said.

Julaihi said as the gas aggregator, Petros assumes responsibility for the procurement of natural gas and the development, operation and maintenance of gas distribution network and system to supply to industries and other consumers in the state.

“At the same time, they also have the duty to improve and build network throughout Sarawak under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap,” he said.

Also present at the MUT Hari Raya open house were Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Ministers Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.