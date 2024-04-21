Kitchen badly damaged in fire outbreak in Kuching

KUCHING (April 21): A fire Saturday night badly damaged the kitchen of a house in Taman Surabaya Indah here.

The Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that no injuries were reported in the incident.

“Acting on a distress call received at 7.51pm, teams from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were rushed to the house and they succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the house,” it said.

The department said the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical appliance, although further investigation is being carried out to determine this.

It estimated 80 per cent of the kitchen was razed.