Knowing the common Oriental, Western herbs and spices

RECENTLY, I had a discussion with former colleagues regarding the art of home-cooking, where the topics varied – from dishes using ‘midin’ (fern buds) as the main ingredient, the prices of vegetables in the market nowadays, to artificial propagation and commercial planting.

I remember having visited a farm in Kuala Baram peatlands where a friend, Mr Yong, planted ‘midin’ and supplied them to the markets in Miri and also the neighbouring Brunei.

One point of discussion, however, drew my attention – the usage of herbs and spices in cooking. A friend recently brought a sprig of mint and share information with us about its medicinal properties.

Oriental and Western varieties

Herbs refer to plants of which the leaves or flowers are used in cooking to give flavour to particular dishes, or in making medicines.

Spices, on the other hand, come from the other parts of the plants: roots, barks, sticks, stems, pods, grains or seeds.

Then, comes the Oriental and Western varieties, where there are differences and similarities evident in their flavour profiles, usage and even the cultural contexts.

Asian herbs and spices often have more intense flavours and pungent aromas. The examples are the star anise, Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, cardamom and fennel seeds.

The Western ones tend to be more subtle and exude more earthy tones such as rosemary, thyme and oregano.

The usage of herbs and spices in Asian cuisines such as Chinese, Thai and Indian, they add depth and complexities to stir-fried, curry and soup dishes. In Western cooking, they enhance the flavours in pasta sauces, roast meats and salads, prevalent in the Mediterranean and European dishes.

Herbs and spices are also deeply-rooted in many Asian cultures, in that almost all of them hold each own significance in traditional practices, especially in medicines.

Comparatively, Western herbs and spices have their own cultural importance, many having historical significance in European folklores and medicinal practices.

Indeed, there are overlaps in the culinary world, but understanding and making full use of these comparisons can help create diverse and flavourful dishes that transcend all cultures.

Types

The common Oriental herbs and spices include coriander leaves and seeds, chives, peppercorns, cumin, fennel seeds, star anise, cinnamon, candlenuts, ‘asam keping’ (sour garcinia), ‘asam jawa’ (tamarind) and ‘halba’ (fenugreek), while the Western ones that are readily available at the local markets include sage, parsley, tarragon, marjoram, oregano and vanilla.

The overlaps, as mentioned earlier, can be seen in varieties like mint and basil (specifically the Mediterranean and Thai ones), chives, dill, bay leaves and also coriander, which the Americans call ‘cilantro’ and the Europeans call ‘broad-leaf parsley’.

Setting up a herb garden

It is very convenient, and also cost-saving, to be able to just pluck some herbs right out from one’s backyard at any time.

In our climate, there are many varieties one can choose from in setting up a herb garden, and many of them do grow in bunches, like mint, basil, pandan and lemongrass.

First things first – decide if you want a functional or an ornamental garden, although either one can complement each other’s function.

Next, prepare the growth medium. If your backyard soil is sandy or clay-heavy, then you would need to add plenty of compost, which would supplement the nutrients that the herbs need for growth.

However, adding too much nitrogen-rich manure would make them grow too fast, resulting in significant reduction in aroma and flavour.

Planting can be done either from seeds or plant cuttings. Pot-planting is good, as it makes it easier to move the plants to new sites.

Sufficient watering is crucial, in view of our climate. Most herbs thrive under full sun, which ensures that there is enough time for them to produce the essential oils that give them their fragrance and flavours.

Still, some herbs like basil, parsley and coriander grow better in partial shade.

Many herbs are perennial – meaning their growth recurrence can last for a very long time before they wither.

In planting the seeds, allow six to eight inches for each gap between the sowing holes to provide ample space for healthy growth.

When harvesting, just clip the stalks further from the central stem to allow regrowth.

Happy Gardening!