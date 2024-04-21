Kuching-Kota Samarahan road project resumes, says Kota Samarahan MP  

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 21): The road construction project from Kuching city area to Kota Samarahan has been re-tendered to a new contractor this year, said Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.

According to her, the project had to be re-tendered as the previous contractor had faced problems in completing it and was unable to meet the expected set performance standards.

“This road should have been completed this year but due to the previous contractor’s issues, technical problems and so on, the project has been re-tendered to a new contractor,” she said, while making it clear that the project was not delayed due to financial problems.

“The road construction project by the new contractor has already resumed and hopefully this project will be completed by next year,” she said when met by reporters after attending the Hari Raya open house by Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim at his service centre here today.

“What matters most is that we finish constructing these two roads within the allocated timeframe so that we can effectively tackle the traffic congestion issue between Kota Samarahan and Kuching city,” said Rubiah, who is also Kota Samarahan MP.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof who was also in attendance at the Aidilfitri gathering, took the opportunity to personally disburse the government’s funds totalling RM274,000 to 68 recipients of various organisations.

Also in attendance were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, DUN deputy speaker and Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang and Samarahan resident Mohamad Irwan Bahari Bujang.