Miri Youth Association submits three proposals to boost S’wak’s creative and tourism industry

KUCHING (April 21): The Miri Youth Association (PBM) has put forward three proposals to the Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (Mysed) for programmes scheduled for this year.

These proposals were presented to the special administrative officer to the Mysed Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah during an Aidilfitri open house held at Rumah Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai here on Friday.

PBM chairman Matassan Rohani highlighted that these programmes represent initiatives that the association is eager to highlight focusing on fostering the creative industry through the Sarawak Youth Creative Industry Fund (SYCIF) and promoting tourism development.

“One of the programmes called Gheff (Global Heritage & Feast Festival) 2024 is an international endeavour focusing on entrepreneurship and tourism. We are extending invitations to participants not only from Malaysia but also internationally including countries such as Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

“These four nations will be actively involved in the programme sharing insights into food machine technology and cultural culinary offerings. As part of the Gheff festival, they will showcase and sell their cultural cuisine in Miri,” he told The Borneo Post during the event.

The second proposal involves organising a concert featuring Indonesian artists in Miri.

Two legendary bands, Wings (Malaysia) and Dewa 19 (Indonesia), both with a huge fan base are expected to perform at the event.

Meanwhile, the third proposal focuses on establishing the Creative Industry Development Centre (CIDC), which PBM is currently focusing on developing.

The dream of PBM is to have a youth centre that can benefit many youths and their surrounding communities while also training and strengthening talents to achieve the goal of making Miri a leading city for the creative industry apart from Kuching, said Matassan.

“All these proposals which we also hope to seek funds for are currently in the application stage with approval expected within a timeframe of five months,” he added.

On the open house, Matassan said its primary objective is to celebrate the youth of Miri residing in Kuching and foster closer ties between government agencies and the youth association.

Established in 2013 under the Sarawak Ministry of Youth and Sports, PBM has now entered its eleventh year under Matassan’s leadership.

Matassan revealed that this year would be his final term due to new policies from the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports aiming to bring in younger candidates aged around 30 to 35 years old.

“If these proposals are approved, it will be an opportunity for me to further develop initiatives in my final term as chairman before stepping down,” he added.