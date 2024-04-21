More efforts needed in raising awareness of autism, says Sibu Autism Association president

SIBU (April 21): More efforts need to be done to raise awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The president of Sibu Autism Association (SAA) David Ngu said this is vital for the community to understand those affected by the disorder.

Before 2020, he said that an average of around 70 autistic children were identified annually in Sibu alone. And as of 2020, the figure has consistently increased, reaching more than 100 cases each year.

“Therefore, we think public awareness is necessary and relevant to the current development of the syndrome’s statistics,” he said during the Sibu Autism Awareness Carnival held at the Sibu Agape Centre grounds yesterday.

Among those present at the event were Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier Joshua Ting and Sarawak Special Olympics Sibu Chapter chairman Datuk Jason Tai.

Ngu said statistics have shown that there will be one child with autism out of every 100 children in the world, and that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every 36 children have ASD.

“This means that at least 9,000 babies are diagnosed with ASD every year,” he added.

In an effort to urge every country to raise awareness of autism, he said the United Nations (UN) has designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day.

“Like other organisations, SAA organises many campaigns every year to raise public awareness of autism.”