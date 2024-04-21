Motorcycle set ablaze after collision in Sri Aman

KUCHING (April 21): A high-powered motorcycle was set ablaze after it collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) at R&R Temudok in Sri Aman Sunday afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a call on the incident was received at 3.13pm, and a team from the Sri Aman fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, it was found the fire involved a high-powered motorcycle that was caused by an accident involving the motorcycle and the 4WD.

“The motorcyclist sustained light injuries, while the 4WD driver was unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

He added the motorcyclist was brought to Sri Aman hospital for further treatment.

After extinguishing the fire and ensuring the area was safe, the team called off the operation.