New multipurpose hall to enhance education activities at SK Kpg Pangtray Daro

DARO (April 21): A multipurpose hall will be built at SK Kampung Pangtray Daro this year, said Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

He said approval has been received from the State Education Department on the application to build a multi-purpose hall at SK Kampung Pangtray.

“Thus, I have allocated RM350,000 for the construction of the hall which is to be implemented this year,” he said.

He said this during the ‘Majlis Berlanggar Meja Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’ hosted by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SK Kampung Pangtray Daro, in collaboration with other relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs), at Kampung Pangtray here today.

“This project will give convenience to the students and teachers of SK Kampung Pangtray to organise various activities and programmes. God willing, we will be able to organise a programme like this at the school’s new hall next year,” he added.

Additionally, Safiee announced an allocation of RM6,000 for the school’s PTA to run its activities.

Also present were Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, SK Kampung Pangtray headmaster Buang Maharof, Penghulu Jebli Ngok, and Kampung Pangtray chief Shamshiah Saibi.