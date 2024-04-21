Nine-year-old is Borneo Cultures Museum’s one millionth visitor

KUCHING (April 21): It was a joyous weekend for a family of four when their eldest daughter became the one millionth visitor at Borneo Cultures Museum (BCM) here.

Nine-year-old Noor Shazieyatull Amani and her six-year-old sister Noor Dalisha Afia together with their parent’s 36-year-old Mohd Shahril Muhirin and 34-year-old Noor Azizah Mohd Ali Kannpiah were greeted warmly by the museum’s staff members as the family arrived at the museum.

Also joining to welcome the family was Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Following the family’s tour of the museum, a simple ceremony was held at BCM’s lobby in which Abdul Karim presented gifts provided from BCM to the family consisting of a Samsung tablet, Samsung smartphone, and a coffee table book as well as a t-shirt and mug from the museum gift shop.

“After waiting so long since the museum opened to the public on March 9, 2022, today we have received our one millionth visitor.

“This is a historic day because it is not easy to achieve this feat. It took us two years to reach this milestone.

“I do hope that Sarawakians as well as other visitors continue to visit BCM to see our history and heritage,” Abdul Karim told the media when met at the museum yesterday.

Meanwhile, when met after the event Mohd Shahril said he did not expect his eldest daughter to be the one millionth visitor of BCM.

“My daughters requested to visit the museum today and we were caught by surprise when the museum’s staff members greeted us with cheers and claps.

“We came here by motorcycle from our residence at Mile 13 because we really wanted to visit the museum. It is our first time here, we have wanted to visit this place since it first opened,” he said.