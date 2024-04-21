Oya gets major facelift with Lebuk Kaul, Btg Oya River Corridor projects   

MUKAH (April 21): The ‘Lebuk Kaul Oya’ will become a cultural landmark for Oya sub-district, said Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Speaking at the opening of Pesta Kaul Oya near here today, she said the Melanau ethnic group’s traditional houses cost RM50,000 each with their construction works completed Dec 31, 2023.

“These nine units of ‘Lebuk Kaul’ are up for rental purposes and will be managed and maintained by the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK).

“These permanent house structures can be utilised by the government or private agencies, as well as schools or learning institutions for team-building activities,” she said, adding this wass also part of preservation efforts to keep the Melanau’s heritage alive.

The Dalat assemblywoman said the construction of the Lebuk Kaul was implemented on a ‘gotong royong’ basis by the village security and development committee (JKKK).

She explained that they decided to construct the Lebuk Kaul so that they would have a permanent structure on the site that could be used every year without having to rent a tent for the Kaul Festival.

“Every year we build a tent for the JKKK for the Kaul Festival. I would contribute a certain amount of money to build the tent but after the event is over, the tent is dismantled.

“The following year, a certain amount of budget is again allocated for the JKKK tent, then it is dismantled again. Until when? That is where the idea for Lebuk Kaul came from,” she said.

She added that the Lebuk Kaul will be handed over to and managed by JKKK to generate income.

“It will be turned into a homestay and managed by the JKKK so it can generate the economy of the local community and for the convenience of visitors to enjoy the atmosphere at the beach,” she said.

Pesta Kaul Oya, held from April 19 to 21 at Pantai Kuala Hilir Oya, was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

On the traditional festival of the Melanau people, Fatimah remarked that Pesta Kaul Oya was once a major, significant celebration to the Melanau people before the arrival of Islam, where the pagans once worshipped, fed and prayed to the ‘Ipok’ – the spirits or guardians.

“In the 50s, the Pesta Kaul ritual ceremony was no longer carried out in Oya, and this is because the majority of the residents are Muslims.

Thus, the ‘Serahang’ parade for Oya sub-district does not involve any ritual ceremony but symbolically a celebration of unity and harmony, she explained.

Meanwhile for Pesta Kaul Dalat this year, the Dalat assemblywoman said the festival had kicked off with Kaul Klid and Narub in December, followed by Kaul Medong in January, Kaul Sungai Ud (March/April), Kaul Oya (March/ April) and Kaul Sungai Kut Muara (June).

The event also witnessed the Head of State officiating the Kuala Hilir Oya Beach Erosion Control project.

According to Fatimah, the project was approved by Wan Junaidi on April 16, 2016 when he was the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, but was delayed when the Pakatan Harapan took over and formed a new government.

“The project resumed when Perikatan Nasional took over, with an approved allocation of RM14.4 million,” she said.

The 1.4km-Kuala Hilir Oya Beach Erosion Control project which served as an erosion barrier and also to prevent debris from landing on coastal areas began its construction on Nov 15, 2021 and was completed Nov 14, 2023.

The project was carried out by Kontraktor Kurnia Resources Sdn Bhd under the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Sarawak as its implementing agency.

Future plans at the site, she said, would include the construction of a 230-metre rock revetment structure, a 300-metre walkway extension, a fishing jetty, benches and lightings with an estimated cost of RM4 million.

“Other proposed constructions are ‘Anjung Selera Makanan Laut’ – premises for fresh seafood dining, a main stage, a multipurpose hall at a cost of RM4 million and a ‘surau’ with an estimated cost of RM1.2 million,” she added.

All these projects including the approved Pekan Sabtu Oya and Batang Oya River Corridor Rehabilitation Plan projects would be implemented under the Rajang Delta Development Agency, she said.