Perak to host national-level International Firefighters’ Day 2024 celebration

IPOH (April 21): Perak has been selected as the host for the national-level International Firefighters’ Day 2024 celebration, which will take place on May 4.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the celebration, to be held at the Lost World of Tambun theme park, would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 9am.

Nga said various programmes and activities will be organised to attract visitors, including water bomb demonstrations and helicopter displays, as well as the appearance of buff firemen, known locally as ‘Abang Bomba’.

“The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has also successfully secured government funding amounting to RM267 million for the acquisition of assets for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), including 150 units of Compact Fire Rescue Tender worth RM147 million.

“This allocation is the highest in history as recognition and appreciation for the nation’s Wira Merah (Heroes in Red),” he said in his speech at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with media practitioners organised by Perak DAP here last night.

Meanwhile, Nga said the prime minister is also expected to officiate the opening of the first Madani Recreation Park, which has been completed at Taman Woodlands, Bandar Baru Tambun on May 4.

“KPKT will allocate RM50 million for the construction of public recreational parks nationwide, and a total of 22 parks will be built in Perak involving an allocation of RM11 million,” he said. – Bernama