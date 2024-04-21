PKR’s reform success is measured by policies benefitting the people, says sec-gen

SHAH ALAM (April 21): The success of PKR’s reform struggle is measured based on policies and programmes that benefitted the people, and is not based on the number of party representatives in the Cabinet, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In this regard, Saifuddin said the real success of the party’s reform struggle is when PKR, which is in government administration, is able to introduce policies that benefit and can be enjoyed by the people.

He said that in achieving the struggle, PKR as the main party in the government needs to do the right thing even if at times it has to take unpopular moves.

“The success of the reform is not about the number of PKR representatives in the Cabinet, the number of state MBs from PKR or, the number of exco but the policies we make for the people… that is the real measure.

“Micro management of the country’s finances must be managed wisely and we may do something ‘bitter’ for the short term, but we know, we do the right thing.. that’s why we started talking about targeted subsidies for example,” he said in speech at the 25th PKR Convention which took place at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), here today.

The special convention was held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee of PKR which celebrated its 25th anniversary on April 4.

Saifuddin, who is also the Home Minister, said that as PKR matures, the party must learn from the ups and downs of its struggle, including when it was in the opposition and when it was in the government for 22 months (after the 14th general election).

He stressed that PKR needs to avoid forgetting itself and getting consumed by power to the point of forgetting the fundamentals of the struggle because complacency can frustrate efforts to reform the old system for the benefit of the people as a whole.

In the meantime, Saifuddin also warned all grassroots members and PKR leadership at all levels to continue to strengthen the party and not allow any internal ‘turmoil’ to weaken the party.

He said until March 21, 2024, the total membership of PKR increased to 1.15 million members compared to 1.13 on June 21, 2023, which is an increase of 16,529.

“The leadership’s responsibility now is to defend and expand (membership) of this party because in election, it is politics based on the game of numbers,” he said.

After the special convention, the highlight of PKR’s Silver Jubilee celebration will be held on May 11 at the 25th Anniversary of Keadilan programme at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur.

The celebration on May 11 is scheduled to last the whole day culminating with the address of the PKR president who is also Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama