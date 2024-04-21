PM Anwar says no cracks in party ties, Unity Govt stays stable and strong

SHAH ALAM (April 21): Relationship among the parties in the Unity Government is now very strong and stable with each component contributing to the strengthening the relationship, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said that in the face of several issues arising, all the Cabinet members had no problem of understanding in discussing them, but he admitted that there were issues that had to be negotiated outside the Cabinet.

“The voices outside (the Cabinet) do not necessarily represent the voice of the leadership, I have to admit that there are a few things that are unraveling outside the cabinet, but so far there is no sign of even a small rift, between PH (Pakatan Harapan), Umno-BN (Barisan Nasional), Sabah and Sarawak.

“There are only hordes of ‘desperados’ trying to fight each other and I tell them ‘good luck and goodbye it will not work'”.

“For me, the current government is still stable and strong,” he said in his speech at the 25th PKR Convention, which took place at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), here today.

The Prime Minister said this in response to attacks and criticism from some quarters regarding a number of issues including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s affidavit in support of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to obtain permission for a judicial review challenging the existence of the Addendum Order or supplementary order of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Anwar said the Unity Government was also accused of not making any changes or reforms when governing the country, but the Prime Minister insisted the government was very committed to implementing changes and that it was done according to ability and wisdom.

Anwar said during the year the Unity Government was in power, the government did not compromise on the independence of the country’s judiciary and the strength of the enforcement agencies to act decisively without political interference.

“Right now, our judiciary is known as an independent body… there has not been a single (court) case where I have called the chief justice (Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat) or consulted (intervened) to resolve it.

“Our wisdom (is needed) to maintain and not to topple the existing government…we will make changes but at a pace according to ability and wisdom, not because we want to continue an agenda that is favoured (by some parties) to the point of toppling this government,” he said.

Anwar said that there are also quarters who accuse the Unity Government of remaining silent until the people ‘suffer’, on the contrary, he said, the people who ‘suffer’ are only high-ranking individuals who grab the people’s money.

He said the best step or idea to do is to stop the practice of power abuse while robbing and looting the country’s wealth.

“All the ministers and the leadership (of each party) know that whether Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor including PH all understand and agree if any of us violate the principles of governance and plunged into corrupt practices, they themselves will have come out and face the law,” he said.

The special convention, which was attended by more than 5,000 delegates, including online representatives of Sabah and Sarawak, was held in conjunction with the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of PKR, which turned 25 on April 4.

After the special convention, the culmination of PKR’s Silver Jubilee celebration will be held on May 11 at the 25 Years of Keadilan Celebration programme at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur.

The celebration on May 11 is scheduled to last the whole day culminating with the address of PKR president who is also Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama