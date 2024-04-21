Premier’s pol-sec: Show support, understanding for autistic individuals

SIBU (April 21): Individuals with autism have special talents and abilities of their own, said Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier Joshua Ting.

According to him, in order for these individuals to further develop their potential and enjoy a better quality of life, they need the support from community groups and existing interventions.

“It is, therefore, very important for us to understand this group of individuals in order to guide them in a more perfect direction,” he said when officiating at the Sibu Autism Awareness Carnival held at the Sibu Agape Centre grounds yesterday.

Also present were Sarawak Special Olympics Sibu Chapter chairman Datuk Jason Tai and Sibu Autism Association (SAA) president David Ngu.

Touching on the carnival, he said its organisation allows for the sharing of knowledge about autism, which benefits the community.

“Let’s learn more about autism and how we can support each other through this carnival. Hopefully, the participants, especially parents, will engage more closely with their autistic children,” he said.

Ting also hopes that this carnival can educate the public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to be more aware of families with autistic children and extend any form of assistance.

The carnival, organised in conjunction with World Autism Awareness Day, was further enlivened by sports, games, aerobics and stalls.