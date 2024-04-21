Probe into Lahad Datu OCPD over daughter’s death still ongoing, says Sabah CP

PAPAR (April 21): Investigations into the Lahad Datu district police chief have been carried out following the death of his daughter from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the investigation was carried out because he is the owner of the gun.

However, the investigation of the case is still ongoing.

When asked if the district police chief has been suspended, Jauteh said so far there has been no decision against him.

“There is no new development. Investigation is still ongoing so there is no new update,” he said on Sunday.

Jauteh also said that police have not been able to ascertain whether the case occurred due to negligence or otherwise.

“We have not yet been able to make a final decision, as there is no full report on the results of the investigation,” he said.

On April 16, the 14-year-old daughter of Lahad Datu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail was killed when she accidentally shot herself with her father’s gun at their home in Taman Tabanak in Lahad Datu.

Police have initially classified the death as sudden death.

Following the incident, police have summoned three witnesses including the victim’s family members, for their statement to be recorded, while a Walther P99 pistol believed to be linked to the incident was also seized.