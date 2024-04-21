Programme’s community projects benefit community, says Senadin rep

MIRI (April 21): The People’s Project Community Programme (PKPR) under the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry is poised to bring positive impacts to the local community, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, also the Senadin assemblyman, said the programme would bring people from all walks of life together, towards building a more resilient and prosperous community.

“Through this PKPR, we will have the ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ programme, health screenings, introduction sessions of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 5Rs environmental awareness programme.

“Each programme brings various benefits to the local community involved,” he said during the Senadin Community Programme 2024 at Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here yesterday.

The event was also supported by the Sarawak Rivers Board, Miri Divisional Health Office and the Malaysian Red Crescent.

Through PKPR, Lee believed that such initiative could help foster good ties and promote unity among the villagers, as well as to educate the society on healthy living.

The SDGs and 5Rs (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle) enlightenment sessions, he added, would bring greater awareness to the community on the importance of taking care of the environment for a sustainable future.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s involvement in this programme and hope that the residents here will seize the opportunity to go for the health screening sessions so that they know the level of their health,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Miri City Council’s Sustainable Development Standing Committee deputy chairman Cr Jamil Bujang, local councillors, heads of departments and community leaders.