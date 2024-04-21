Python feasts on Kpg Tudan man’s pet goose

MIRI (April 21): A 26-year-old man was left heart-broken when he found that a reticulated python had feasted on his beloved pet goose in its coop outside of his house at Kampung Tudan Phase 2 this morning.

According to the Miri Civil Defence Force (Miri APM), they received a call from the pet owner, who sought for help to remove the python at 9.54am, and a team of four personnel was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the complainant’s house, he was lamenting that the python had killed and swallowed his beloved pet goose in the coop,” it said in a statement.

After checking on the python’s whereabout, Miri APM said its personnel found the three-metre-long reptile still resting in the coop.

“By using tongs, the APM personnel managed to remove the pythons from the coop before releasing it to its original habitat,” it added.

The operation was concluded around 10.30am.