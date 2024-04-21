Sarawak teachers urged to join union to get welfare, other benefits

SIBU (April 21): The teachers who have not yet joined Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) are urged to do so to ensure that the union would have a louder voice to fight for their welfare and other benefits.

In making this call, Lanang MP Alice Lau said only a strong union would have the power in negotiating with certain parties regarding the rights and benefits for its members.

“STU is the biggest union in Sarawak, and the second largest in Malaysia. It has long fought for the welfare and other benefits of the teachers in line with the aspirations of the nation’s education.

“I would like to call upon all teachers who have not yet joined the union to do so as soon as possible,” said Lau in her opening remarks for STU Sibu’s 21st annual general meeting (AGM) at Kolej Laila Taib (KLT) here yesterday.

Her text-of-speech was read by her private assistant Stanley Chiew.

Adding on, Lau also encouraged all STU members to be innovative and open to different perspectives to ensure that they would attain the desired outcome.

“Being a committee member of STU is not just a position, but a responsibility that must be carried out with integrity and sincerity.

“Together, we can build a more excellent education in the future and give a positive impact to the thousands of teachers in the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, STU president Kullin Djayang said the union had always been doing its best in ensuring that the welfare of the teachers would be well taken care of, and also to resolve any issues faced by them.

However, he regarded specific issues such as salary and allowances, as being more difficult to resolve individually.

“Such issues must have the government reviewing them, in that they apply to all the civil servants in the country.

“Still, I would like to assure all that STU is always working together in helping to draft the new salary system, to be announced before the tabling of the 2025 Budget,” said Kullin, whose text-of-speech was read by the secretary-general Chung Fui San.

In his remarks, STU Sibu chairman Yong Sie Hing said so far, only about 60 per cent of teachers in Sibu had joined the union.

“I believe that we need to work harder so we can encourage more teachers in Sibu to join STU,” he added.