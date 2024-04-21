Shell Ignites Sustainable Housing Vision

KUCHING (April 21): In today’s world, sustainability has risen to become a top aspect for businesses in terms of operations as well as product offering.

In Sarawak, entrepreneurs Hanizam Hashim and Dr Qistina Donna Lee Abdullah of Hornbill Networks Consortium Sdn Bhd (Hornbill Network Consortium) have done just that for the construction industry.

Inaugurated in 2019, Hornbill Networks Consortium embarked on its journey just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our company was established with a vision to revolutionise the construction and development industry by focusing on building affordable homes with eco-friendly and sustainable green technology,” Hanizam said to The Borneo Post.

“Growing up in a humble family, I worked hard for 15 years before finally purchasing my first home in Kuching. While it was a moment of pride, it also stirred a profound sadness, knowing that many others couldn’t afford such a basic necessity.

“This realisation sparked a deep desire to make a difference and offer more affordable housing options to the community.

“With over two decades of experience in banking, corporate, and government sectors, I felt empowered to embark on this journey, supported by friends and angel investors.”

Solid start thanks to Shell LiveWIRE

Hanizam shared that he came across the Shell LiveWIRE programme and quickly became intrigued when a friend shared their valuable experience from the 2020 cohort, despite not winning.

Established in 2015, Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia engages with entrepreneurs who are committed towards starting and growing their business ideas.

The programme takes entrepreneurs through a series of workshops that will assist them in generating or enhancing their business ideas, testing their business models and preparing them to be successful business owners.

Towards the end of the programme, participants will partake in a pitching workshop and a competition that aim to provide the necessary skills for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

“Typically, such programmes offer brief and fleeting support, but my friend praised the ongoing guidance and brutal honest feedback that continuously improved his company,” Hanizam said, adding that this motivated him to join in 2021.

“After being finalists in 2021, we didn’t win the Shell LiveWIRE programme – but we kept improving. Finally, in 2022, our perseverance paid off as we emerged one of the winners of the Sarawak Shell LiveWIRE challenge.”

Hanizam shared that the principle that propelled them beyond business limitations was the adage shared by their trainer: “Don’t fall in love with your own product or service.”

He explained that this mindset encouraged them to remain objective and open-minded about their offerings.

“By embracing diverse perspectives and learning from those who have navigated similar paths to success, we gained practical insights into sustaining and scaling our business,” he added.

“Additionally, staying informed about legal considerations and consistently updating our knowledge base proved instrumental in facilitating our company’s growth trajectory.”

And he said their business mentors played a pivotal role in their journey: “Through regular check-ins and ongoing updates, they provided invaluable guidance in helping us discover our business niche.

“Their impartial feedback has often shed light on areas where we may have overlooked, allowing us to course-correct and refine our approach.”

Growth in operations, reach and reputation

Since then, Hornbill Network Consortium’s business has witnessed a significant surge in branding reputation, largely attributed to the exposure garnered through Shell LiveWire. Moreover, it has embarked on an ambitious expansion strategy, extending its reach from Kuching to Bintulu.

“Our goal is to establish a presence in these key growth cities within Sarawak, enabling us to offer affordable and sustainable housing solutions to a broader audience.

“Navigating the landscape of startup financing, bolstering consumer confidence, and navigating bureaucratic hurdles posed significant challenges for us.

“However, through patience, financial diligence, and a steadfast belief in our product offering’s value to customers, we successfully overcome these obstacles.

“Our journey was greatly aided by the invaluable guidance and mentorship provided during mentoring sessions, which equipped us with the necessary insights and strategies to chart a path forward and foster growth.”

Today, among some milestones and achievements for Hornbill Network Consortium include partnership for UN Sustainable Development Goals 2023 Recognition by United Nations Global Compact Malaysia & Brunei; partnership with “Klean the World” AI Reverse Vending Machine for Plastic Bottles Recycling program in Sarawak in 2024; achieving the most Outstanding CEO (Sarawak) in Top 100 CEO 2022 Awards and the entrepreneurship/startup award in Sarawak Digital Economy Awards 2023.

On his advice to others, Hanizam highlighted the need for constant perseverance and unwavering determination which are paramount for realising your objectives.

“Cultivating a strong relationship with a seasoned business mentor can provide invaluable guidance and insights,” he affirmed. “Regularly updating and leveraging their expertise can significantly enhance your strategic approach.

“Moreover, conducting thorough market research and utilising tools like the Business Model Canvas will empower you to navigate the complexities of your industry with precision and foresight, ensuring a solid foundation for your business endeavours.”

Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2024

This year, Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia is back again and calls out all entrepreneurs from Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia to be a part of this initiative that can be a game-changer for budding entrepreneurs.

Shell is seeking out for entrepreneurs whose ideas will power lives in environmental sustainability, social impact and business innovation. Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia will run in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Klang Valley.

Five winners from each state will receive seed grants of RM10,000. These five winners from each state will then compete at the national level, where five national winners will stand a chance to win an additional RM30,000.

Alongside the grant, the winners will also be provided with mentorship and guidance to kickstart their businesses, from the Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia facilitators for the next three years and stand a chance to be absorbed into Shell’s supply chain and a chance to go into partnership with Shell retailers.

In Sarawak, the Shell LiveWIRE programme partners with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS), which not only provides one-year access to TEGAS Digital Village in Kuching and TEGAS Digital Innovation Hub in Bintulu and Miri, but it also presents each winner with an additional RM5,000 on top of the Sarawak Shell LiveWIRE grant.

Register today at https://livewire.shell.com.my/.