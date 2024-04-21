Support events that promote, preserve traditional arts, culture, Stampin MP calls

KUCHING (April 21): Any events that promote the preservation of traditional arts and culture must be supported, says Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

He said culture and art are very important as these symbolises the special features of ethnic or racial groups, which is why this must be preserved for many generations to come.

“It is often forgotten and neglected, especially for the younger generation who are busy looking for new technology… We are so busy in life. So sometimes we forget our culture. We forget our art, our community, our heritage.

“And in the long run, it will be forgotten. I think all cultures, all artworks, of a particular tribe or particular race, is a legacy of humanity.

“And if that culture or that artwork is lost, it is not only a loss to that particular community, but it is a loss to humanity,” he said when officiating at the Bidayuh Community Arts and Culture at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Hall here yesterday.

Chong said he had also allocated some government funds to help the organisers Persatuan Kebudayaan Rumpun Bidayuh Bijagoi Bau to run this event, which he found to be very meaningful.

“What we celebrate here is that other than unity, we also celebrate our diversity. So let’s celebrate together the differences we have,” he added.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang was also present at the event.