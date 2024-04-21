Tabuan Laru folks voice out complaints about dilapidated drains

KUCHING (April 21): Residents of Lorong 2C2 at Tabuan Laru here have voiced their complaints about the dilapidated drains along the back lane of their homes.

They recently brought forward the issue to Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong, also a special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

“From what I gathered, there have not been any works done on the back lanes in Tabuan Laru.

“The residents here are requesting nothing more than the maintenance of this basic infrastructure,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued following a site visit to the housing estate.

Kong said local councils, in this case Kuching South City Council (MBKS), would need to take action to address this problem.

“The Tabuan Laru residents have been raising the issue on the collapsed concrete drain wall serving their back lanes, which caused an obstruction to the discharge of water, directly to MBKS since 2022,” he said.

According to Kong, the residents have to put up with a ‘pond’, which in turn, becomes a mosquito-breeding ground.

“The exposed ground has also eroded over time, causing a hole to form, which becomes the home to monitor lizards. This has become a worry for residents here,” he added.

Kong said that it was unacceptable that MBKS had not taken the complaints of the residents seriously, and acted promptly.

“Enough with the excuses and the pushing of blame, especially when these back lanes are under the responsibility of MBKS and the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government,” added Kong.