Teams conduct inspection for Bawang Assan’s longhouse upgrading project

SIBU (April 21): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development team and engineers from the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) conducted a site inspection for the infrastructure upgrade of a longhouse in Bawang Assan here recently.

According to the teams’ leader Councillor Kevin Lau, the Bawang Assan’s longhouse upgrading project was one of the special Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects approved by the state government.

“The RTP projects are meant to improve the living conditions of the longhouse folks and these projects came about after gaining the residents’ feedback,” said Lau.

“We gathered their feedback through our mobile service and initially submitted a proposal to the deputy premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who then submitted the three proposals to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he added.

During their round of inspection, the teams took the time to better understand the project’s scope of work and also briefed the longhouse chieftain and residents of the infrastructure upgrade project.