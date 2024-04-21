The CCS story: Breaking new frontier

YES, we have drawn up the local parameter and set the wheel in motion that would take Sarawak beyond today and its familiar territory. We have beaten the path to a new frontier.

We have arrived. Sarawak is poised to take carbon capture, storage (CCS) and trading, its new economic flagship venture, worldwide.

What is left now is for the federal government to enact a carbon trading law. The assurance from the Prime Minister that it is to be done soon will be a feather in the cap for Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as the federal legislation will bring Sarawak’s CCS narrative to a satisfying conclusion.

Sarawak has the finest laws and regulations in the nation for carbon trading, according to Bursa Malaysia’s Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), which is ready to assist companies interested in developing carbon market projects.

Sarawak leads in CCS

In fact, few states have embarked on the CCS programme, let alone develop policies and regulations related to carbon trading. Sarawak, with its early start and well-structured programme for CCS, is now regarded by the federal government and other states as a model worthy of emulation.

Sarawak is thought to be the most advanced state in the nation in terms of CCS development, and it has also implemented a carbon trading law.

Sarawak is the only state that has amended its laws to enact legislation on permitting carbon storage and nature-based venture businesses; the Land (Carbon Storage) Rules, 2022, and Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules, 2022.

While Pahang is modifying its present statute to allow carbon trading, nearby Sabah is trailing behind and is already drafting its own legislation.

UN Framework Convention

Sarawak is also the first state with laws allowing the oil and gas, among other businesses, to meet with international standards under the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change for reducing the intensity of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

However, all of that may sound legalistic and scientific, and a bit too abstract for the average person, who could have trouble understanding the intricate workings of the ambitious scheme to harness the economic potential of CO2.

Many people might be curious in how CO2 might be used as a new source of energy to power electricity and a revenue generator.

To begin with, it is a distinct sort of product from what our economic lexicon often refers to and illustrates.

Understandably, many would struggle initially to fathom the concept, characteristics and nature of an invisible product like CO2 and how it would be extracted, processed and stored.

As we discovered in our science lesson in secondary school, CO2 is colourless and odourless, which means that direct observation cannot detect it, unlike gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO), which is brown and pungent.

True, but that should not shut our mind to the vast potential the gas can contribute to humanity.

The uninitiated should leave behind their outdated textbook mindset. Begin the discovery lesson on CO2 and CCS by knowing that robust fans are used to drive air into a processing plant, where a series of chemical reactions extract the CO2.

Subsequently, the CO2 is either used to create new products like low-carbon fuels and building materials, or it is permanently stored in subsurface reserves through safe geologic sequestration. The process is a lot more complex than is described here.

Lacklustre market activity

The lacklustre market activity suggests that more work needs to be done to encourage participation and persuade local businesses and others that the voluntary carbon market is feasible. It is worrying that there is little interest in Malaysia’s Voluntary Carbon Market.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad shares this worry. Education and comprehensive communication hold the key to unlock the opportunities and entice more informed corporate groups to join the fray.

Many people may not be aware of the advantages and challenges of CCS, and they may also have misunderstandings or worries regarding its viability, cost, and safety.

How can we better inform the public about CCS and win over more people to its cause?

The relevant authorities and promoters of CCS must engage the economic sectors through organised programmes.

Increasing public knowledge about the CCS is crucial for providing education. It is imperative that the notion of CCS be communicated clearly and succinctly, without resorting to technical jargon or complex terminology.

Net zero pledge

The participation of the corporate bodies may be seen as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavour. In concert with the government’s endeavours to tackle climate change, they would be putting their net zero pledges into practice by increasing their investments in the carbon market.

Positively, as Sarawak transitions to low-carbon industrial and economic production activities, the involvement of smaller businesses in the off-market transactions indicated that these businesses are becoming more conscious of their environmental responsibilities.

By trading carbon, who gains? At the outset, the trading of carbon credits provides several benefits to the local communities where the projects are situated.

They include creating green jobs, using renewable energy sources, conserving biodiversity and the environment, and building resilience and adaptation to climate change, all of which contribute to promoting sustainable development.

Financial resources that would not otherwise be deployed owing to issues like insufficient policy and economic incentives are channelled through carbon markets to support global efforts to reduce or remove emissions.

This positivity bodes well for the financial and environmental health of the state.

The capacity of CCS to absorb CO2 from point sources and store it permanently in geological formations is arguably its greatest benefit. According to estimations from the International Energy Agency, CCS has the potential to eliminate up to 20 per cent of all CO2 emissions from industrial and energy-producing facilities.

Surge in incentives for CCS projects

Even with the recent surge in governmental incentives for carbon capture projects, it is not estimated that the world will attain the CO2 reductions envisaged from this technology by 2050. More efforts are needed to close the gap between the expected installations of CO2 capture capacity and the expected quantities of CO2 reduction in order to meet the climate targets.

Even if carbon capture is a useful tool for reducing pollution from heavy industrial plants, there are still many avenues for new technologies to enter the industry in the future. Promising technologies will not be hampered by employing carbon capture to reduce pollution now.

As per the Grantham Institute at the London School of Economics, CCS holds significant benefits over other forms of carbon removal technology, and is presently the only carbon capture technology that can lower emissions from industrial facilities.

* Toman Mamora is ‘Tokoh Media Sarawak 2022’, recipient of Shell Journalism Gold Award (1996) and AZAM Best Writer Gold Award (1998). He remains true to his decades-long passion for critical writing as he seeks to gain insight into some untold stories of societal value.