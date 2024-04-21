Tributes salute ex-SRU chief as rugby legend and hero  

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak Rugby Union’s longest serving president Lau Buong Tung has passed away due to old age on Friday. He was 84. He leaves behind his wife Lim Geok Moey, sons Dr Willie Lau, Henrick Lau and Dr Kelly Lau, and eight grandchildren. The late Lau led SRU for 16 years from 1976 to 1992.

Current SRU president Richard Song Swee Jin, when contacted, described Lau’s death as a great loss to the rugby fraternity in the state.

“He was many years my senior in St Joseph’s School in Kuching but I know him well although I never played with him.

“I heard much about him as an outstanding form six science stream student, an inter-school shotput and discus champion, and played rugby for the school and state,” Song told The Borneo Post.

Lawrence Tan, who served under Lau as treasurer from 1981 to 1988, said the union had many good years of rugby as Lau was able to secure many sponsorships from timber companies which enabled state teams to make many trips to Kangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan and Kuantan.

“We played in the Borneo Cup in Sabah in 1982 and won. We also played in Penaga, Brunei and we won the Baram Cup in Miri in 1984 after beating the Gymkhana Club which fielded almost all expatriates,” he recalled.

Another of the game’s stalwarts Jackson Lim, who played for the state when Lau was SRU chief, said he “will miss him a lot.”

“Anyone who knew him will never forget him as a wonderful team leader. A very great caring person, Lau was my hero,” he added.

Former SRU treasurer and secretary Francis Sim Chee Kiang called Lau “a legend in Sarawak Rugby!” who was the driving force and cornerstone of the development of rugby from the mid 70s to early 90s.

Meanwhile, Sibu Rugby Association chief Michael Ting said Lau also contributed to the development of the sport in Sibu and Sacred Heart School.

Tributes also poured from those overseas who knew and had played alongside Lau. A nostalgic and sad Jerome Goh, who now resides in Perth, Australia, shared memories of the 60s and 70s.

“I do suffer the cosmic loneliness,” he said.

“My condolences to his family. Lau was a great St Joe and KRFC forward. I played with him and he was the power in the scrum. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Shookry Ghani from Melbourne.