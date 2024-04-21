Tropi participates in European Geosciences Union general assembly in Austria

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) participated in the European Geosciences Union (EGU) general assembly in Vienna, Austria from April 14 to 19 to show its support and commitment to a collaborative research project LiWeFor: Living Labs for Wetland Forest Research.

LiWeFor, which is a prestigious four-year European Union-funded project led by Prof Dr Ülo Mander from the University of Tartu, Estonia, involved scientists from the University of Helsinki (Finland), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (Germany), Tropi (Malaysia), and the Research Institute of the Peruvian Amazon (IIAP).

The research sites are in Congo, Malaysia and Peru, with Tropi managing the sites in Sarawak, Malaysia, said a press release.

LiWeFor aims to establish and develop a global network of living labs for wetland forest research.

LiWeFor research efforts include quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from tropical peatland soil samples and stem fluxes from different tree species to identify potential sources and sinks.

Findings could formulate nature-based solutions to mitigate global warming as part of the commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The EGU general assembly annually attracts thousands of researchers, academics and postgraduate students from over 100 countries.

At the EGU2024 edition, LiWeFor led the Biogeosciences group in Session 3.23: Microbial processes and communities underlying greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from terrestrial ecosystems.

This session aimed to advance the understanding of carbon and nitrogen cycling in the soil-plant-atmosphere continuum affecting GHG emissions.

Led by its director Datu Dr Lulie Melling, the Tropi team from the Molecular and Microbiology Research Division, consisting of Frazer Midot and Claudia Jenai Yeong participated in EGU2024.

Tropi proudly represented Malaysia at the conference with Frazer presenting an oral presentation entitled ‘Genome-resolved metagenomics of ammonia-oxidising archaea in tropical peatland’, highlighting the potential role of Nitrosotalea in ammonia oxidation and nitrous oxide emissions through a metagenome-assembled genome approach.

Moreover, Claudia presented a poster titled ‘Methanotrophy potential in tropical peatland under different land use in Sarawak, Malaysia’, describing the effect of land use on methane (CH4) oxidation potential by methanotrophic bacteria.

In addition, Tropi also co-authored three posters and one oral presentation with LiWeFor.

The three posters were focused on (1) ‘Large CO2 and CH4 emissions from drainage ditches in oil palm plantation on peat soil’, (2) ‘Methane and nitrous oxide fluxes in soil and stems of Malaysian tropical peat swamp forest’, (3) ‘Differences of nitrogen cycle microbes and (4) Nitrous oxide emissions from natural and degraded tropical peatland sites in Malaysia’.

The lead scientist Prof Ülo Mander (newly elected as member of the Academy of Sciences in global change for Estonia) presented ‘Hot spots and hot moments of methane and nitrous oxide fluxes in forest: from soil to ecosystem’.

He highlighted and compared ecosystem-level methane and nitrous oxide flux (greenhouse gas) studies in temperate and tropical zones.

Complementing LiWeFor, the PeatN2O research project, another five-year initiative research on nitrous oxide funded through the European Research Council.

This research group comprises members from the LiWeFor project and scientists from the University of Exeter (UK), Hokkaido University (Japan), Makerere University (Uganda), University of Minnesota (USA) and Universidad Nacional De la Amazonia Peruana (Peru).

This research collaboration is expected to contribute to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emission factors through suitable land-use strategies mitigating GHG emissions from peatlands.