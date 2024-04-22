Association, Unimas to launch Mental Health Awareness Month next month with online campaign

KUCHING (April 22): The Mental Health Association of Sarawak (MHAS) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will jointly launch a Mental Health Awareness Month this May with an engaging online campaign.

“Through bite-sized social media videos (reels) on Instagram and Facebook, we’ll bring valuable insights and information about a variety of mental health issues directly to you.

“In a world flooded with online content, it can be tough to know what advice to trust. That’s why we’ve enlisted qualified local mental health specialists and advocates to help increase your awareness, with reliable information,” said MHAS in a statement today.

By following the campaign, individuals will discover practical coping strategies and understand the experiences of people living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder and other disorders.

The organisers will guide people to discover ways to improve their well-being and resilience as well as learn about life events that can trigger mental health challenges for families such as grief, aging, and trauma.

“People can also find out how to recognise signs that your child may need support, get to know the mental health professionals serving our communities across Sarawak and find out about the support that is available for everyone to access,” MHAS added.

The campaign, which will run throughout next month, is to be launched on May 1.

People can catch MHAS’ daily reels on Instagram at @mhasarawak or view the campaign on Facebook: facebook.com/mhasarawak. Follow the hashtags #mhasarawak and #mham2024.

The community is also called to support MHAS’ cause by scanning the QR code in the campaign using S Pay Global app and making a donation of any amount they can afford.

“For the price of a cup of coffee, you could contribute to providing essential support. If half of Sarawak’s working adults donate just RM10, MHAS could extend mental health services to every person in need across our region.

“Your donations will fund our free counselling services, outreach and training programmes and residential home for persons with mental health conditions,” said MHAS.

For more information, call Sylvester Nelson at 016–8082015 or drop an email at [email protected].

“Join us in our mission to raise mental health awareness in our communities. Together, we can make a difference. Remember, our community’s mental health is everyone’s responsibility,” added MHAS.