Blood donation campaign, free health screening to be held in Kuching on April 27

KUCHING (April 22): A blood donation campaign and free health screening will take place at East Atrium, Vivacity Megamall here on April 27.

To be held between 10am and 2pm, the forthcoming event is jointly organised by the Simpang Tiga Kenyalang village security and development committee (JKKK), Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Branch and Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak Branch.

“The aim of the blood donation campaign is to save lives and prevent blood shortage at the Blood Bank, Sarawak General Hospital.

“There will be goodies bags to be given to successful blood donors,” said a press release today.

To promote good health and well-being among the local community, a free health screening will be conducted by Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak Branch.

The health screening programme includes blood sugar test, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and diabetes education.

For enquiries, call Wendy at 019-8182244.