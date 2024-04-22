Borneo Cultures Museum draws global audience, records visitors from 152 countries

KUCHING (April 22): Borneo Cultures Museum (BCM) has received visitors from over 152 countries since the museum opened on March 9, 2022, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In saying this, he asserted that the museum has received the most number of visitors from Indonesia which registered a total of 8,055 visitors thus far; followed by Singapore (5,999), the United Kingdom (3,239), and Australia (2,766).

He said that the museum’s total gate collection which includes visitor tickets and rental of facilities since the opening until yesterday is RM5,861,369.

“What makes me proud is that many have texted me and informed me that they are very impressed with the museum. It is comparable with other museums that they have visited around the world,” he said when met by reporters after celebrating the one millionth visitor milestone at BCM here yesterday.

Abdul Karim also assured that the rate of entry into the museum is cheaper as compared to other museums outside the country.

“If we compare our rates to museums in Western countries, it is far apart. Their museum’s entry fee may reach 25 British pounds, which is equivalent to over one hundred ringgit here. The rate which we offer to foreign visitors is very small to them,” he added.

In an effort to encourage more visitors to come to the museum, Abdul Karim advised BCM to conceptualise and create more interesting activities and events.

He added that the Sarawak Museum Department had been tasked with working with the state Education Department to encourage schools to organise study trips and activities held at the museum.