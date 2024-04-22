Consul General: Vast opportunities await MSMEs upon Indonesia capital switch

PONTIANAK, Indonesia (April 22): The relocation of Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara on Borneo Island will create vast business opportunities not only for the republic but also Malaysia, said Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching thus called on all micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the two nations to seize available opportunities to develop their business.

He said a series of programmes had been held in Kuching, Miri and other parts of Sarawak to promote MSMEs from West and North Kalimantan.

“In the near future, probably July this year, a similar programme will be held here in Pontianak.

“This means that we (consulate in Kuching) will give our support and do our best to promote MSMEs, as well as the medical and healthcare services sector and products not only on the Sarawak side, but West Kalimantan which includes Singkawang, Pontianak and Temajuk,” he told reporters after meeting with West Kalimantan Governor Harisson Azroi at the governor’s official residence here.

Raden said the relocation of the capital to Nusantara would definitely have an impact on the local economy in industries such as trade, property, hotel, product and services, manufacturing, transportation and tourism.

Thus, he said collaboration with MSME players in Kuching will enable them to penetrate the regional market while also promoting West Kalimantan as a tourism destination.

“Therefore, we are calling all MSMEs to make use of this opportunity. Continue to innovate, improve your products and follow the trends in business development.

“We want you to be able to showcase your unique and potential products to the local and international community,” Raden added.

Meanwhile, during forums held here and Singkawang on April 19 and 20, Economic Consul of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Theodorus Satrio Nugroho said a website for MSMEs to connect with other industry players throughout Borneo is currently being set up.

He said this platform can help entrepreneurs collaborate towards improving their products and marketing strategy.