Dr Annuar’s father laid to rest at Kemuyang Muslim Cemetery

SIBU (April 22): Rapaie Tarip, the father of Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee, was laid to rest at Kemuyang Muslim Cemetery here at around 1.15pm today.

Earlier, big crowds gathered at Dr Annuar’s house to pay their last respects to his father, who passed away at Sibu Hospital at 2.37am today.

Among those who paid their last respects were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and his son Kevin Lau, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman, Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said his father was still fit despite being 94 years old.

“He could drive, go to the bank, market and even cook. But before the fasting month, he fell ill. After that, because of heart failure, he could not be treated further,” he added.

Dr Annuar will hold a three-night ‘Majlis Tahlil’ at his house.

Rapaie left behind his wife Fatimah Othman, five sons and a daughter.