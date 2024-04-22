Dr Annuar’s father passes away at 94

SIBU (April 22): Rapaie Tarip, the father of Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, passed away at Sibu Hospital at 2.37am today.

He was 94.

Dr Annuar shared the news of his father’s passing on his Facebook page earlier today.

“Gone forever is a father and may his soul be blessed and be placed among the faithful,” he said in the post.

The late Rapaie will be buried at Kemuyang Muslim Cemetery here today.

He left behind his wife Fatimah Othman, five sons and a daughter.

Dr Annuar is the youngest among the six siblings.