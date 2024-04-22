Fahmi: Muhyiddin has no moral standing to talk about country’s current affairs

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has no moral standing to make statements regarding current affairs in the country, including political issues, said PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said this was due to Muhyiddin’s failure to cooperate with the authorities in urging his son-in-law, Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, to return and face criminal breach of trust charges made against him by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Do not talk about Kuala Kubu Baharu or by-elections. Bring back your son-in-law, and then you will be in a better position to talk because he (Muhammad Adlan) is a fugitive from justice.

“As a leader, he (Muhyiddin) should be setting a good example by urging his son-in-law to return to Malaysia and face the investigation that has been initiated.

“If he fails to do so, then I believe he has no moral standing to talk about anything else,” Fahmi told reporters after attending the Lembah Pantai Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Open House at IWK Eco Park @ Pantai Dalam here last night.

He was commenting on Muhyiddin’s statement claiming that the Unity Government is on the verge of splitting up due to ‘conflict’ between leaders of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional regarding the addendum order involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Kuala Kubu Bahru by-election is being called following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP on March 21.

The Election Commission has set polling day for May 11, while nomination and early voting will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively. – Bernama