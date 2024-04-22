Fatimah wants continuous efforts to hold events that foster unity in the country

KUCHING (April 22): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has called for continuous efforts to hold programmes that foster closer connections and maintain the strong bonds of friendship among people of all communities in the country.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the ability of Malaysians to recognise and accept their differences has strengthened the bonds of unity among them, apart from making the country truly unique and special in the eyes of the world.

“I urge everyone present tonight to persist in their determination and efforts to implement programmes that foster closer connections and maintain strong bonds of friendship among all communities,” she said in her closing remarks at the Kembara Perpaduan: Food Unites and Sarawak Aidilfitri Open House 2024 programme at Penview Convention Centre Demak here last night.

The event was held in conjunction with the National Unity Week celebration.

Fatimah said Sarawak was the second state after Sabah to organise the Kembara Perpaduan: Food Unites programme, which was also held in conjunction with the Sarawak Unity Week celebration.

“It is often said that food is a universal language, one that transcends borders and cultures, bringing people together in delightful symphony of flavours and aromas,” she added.

She believed that this programme would help bolster unity and prevent conflicts among diverse communities of varying races, religions, and cultures in the country.

“Programmes such as this can enhance unity in Malaysia’s diverse society by promoting tolerance and understanding among all ethnic groups, fostering awareness of each other’s sensitivities, cultures, and practices.”

She also expressed confidence in the comprehensive and positive approach used in implementing this programme.

“It encompasses various aspects of personal development, self-motivation to produce individuals who are confident and skilled for the future.

“As the minister responsible for unity in Sarawak, my hope is that this programme will sustain the harmony we’ve achieved thus far,” she said.

Among those present during the event was Ministry of National Unity secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof.