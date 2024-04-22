Fire seriously damages used clothing storehouse in Lundu village

KUCHING (April 22): A storehouse for used clothes in Kampung Bagak, Lundu was badly damaged in a fire last night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a report on the incident was received at 9.35pm.

A team from the Lundu fire station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a storehouse for used clothing was almost destroyed.

“Firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the fire engine as there were no other water sources in the area,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The fire was put under control at 10.55pm and overhaul work continued to ensure no pockets of embers remained.

The team ended its operation at 1am.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire and estimated losses.