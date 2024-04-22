Foreigner nabbed for alleged drug possession in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 22): A foreign man was arrested in front of the main gate of a palm oil plantation along Jalan Bintulu-Baku after he was found to be in possession of drugs yesterday.

Bintulu District police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested during a raid by personnel from the district police’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

“Police also found drugs believed to be syabu weighing 5.2g, estimated to be worth RM500,” he added.

He said the suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspect is being probed under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952, which provides for an imprisonment of up to five years and whipping of at least three strokes, if found guilty.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 15(1) of the ADB 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for no more than two years, with a two-year supervision sentence, if convicted.