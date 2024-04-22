Formulate new action plan to help targeted groups – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 22): Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Panglima Bung Moktar Radin called on the state Government to formulate a new action plan to ensure that its strategies for targeted groups are achieved.

Bung Moktar, when debating the government’s policy speech at the State Assembly on Monday, said this is important so that the development projects are implemented.

“I noticed that the government’s policy speech did not mention any comprehensive suggestion which the rakyat can depend on to elevate Sabah from poverty.

“Intention and commitment are two different matters from implementation. When there is no implementation, Sabah will remain one of the least developed states with the eight poorest districts in the country,” the Lamag assemblyman said.

He opined that it is time for the state government to formulate a new action plan to ensure that its strategies achieve their targets especially in addressing the three main issues in the state, which are water and electricity supply as well as the condition of the roads.

These issues must be resolved immediately as it deter investors from investing in the state, said Bung Moktar.

“There are more pressing issues other than providing outboard engines and fertilizer to the people. I have heard about this since before I became an elected representative. It is time for state ministers to think outside the box and come up with an effective scope pertaining to the implementation of projects in the state,” he stressed.

Bung Moktar who is also Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, pointed out that there is a need for a padi granary in Sabah if the state wants to be self-sustainable in rice production.

“To this end, the state Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry must come up with a plan to plant padi on a large scale basis, not only on a few hundred acres of land,” he said.

Bung Moktar also opined that the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) must also be reviewed because an economic development corridor should focus on poor districts.

“Therefore we need to set up one for the eight districts in Sabah which have been identified as the poorest in the country. Improve the economy of these districts. I urge the state Finance Minister to review SEDIA and also to set up an Eastern Economic Corridor before discussing with the federal government for allocation,” he said.

Bung Moktar also lamented about the disappointing situation of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) with no water, dirty toilets and no air conditioning which is bad for the state’s tourism as it gives visitors a very bad image.