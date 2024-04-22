Indonesia yet to approve resumption of international flights for Pontianak, says official

KUCHING (April 22): International flights from Pontianak will not be reactivated for now as the Indonesian government has not approved the resumption of such services at Supadio International Airport, said West Kalimantan (Kalbar) governor Harisson Azroi.

He said a request to reinstate international flights, which stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic, had been forwarded to Jakarta.

“All international airports in West Kalimantan, including Pontianak Supadio airport, are closed. They have not been open since the pandemic.

“We have asked Jakarta to consider our request to reopen our international airports. And we received a response from the Minister of Transportation where the minister said that the Supadio airport remains closed,” he told visitors at the West Kalimantan Governor’s Official Residence in Pontianak on Friday.

Harisson explained that the decision served to discourage Indonesians from travelling abroad.

“If we are to open our international airport to Kuching, what we want is to have more foreigners come to Indonesia.

“But, based on the data we have, it turns out that more Indonesians travel to Kuching than Malaysians coming in and that’s the main issue. That is why all our international airports in West Kalimantan are still closed.

“And why does the Indonesian government make such a decision? As I mentioned just now, it is because of that many residents of Kalbar are travelling abroad. When they travel outside of the country, it means that they spend their money abroad,” he said.

However, he said Indonesia’s reluctance to reactivate direct flights between Kuching and Pontianak does not mean the country does not support Sarawak’s medical tourism.

He said Indonesia appreciates Sarawak’s efforts to provide quality healthcare services to its citizens.

“But I also understand the challenges faced by our residents now. Because many of our residents seek medical treatment in Kuching.

“So, for example, if there is an emergency due to sickness, the patient has no other option to travel to Kuching unless by road. It takes eight hours to reach Kuching from Pontianak. That is one of the disadvantages of not having flights,” he said.

He pointed out that the increasing trend of Indonesian citizens seeking medical treatment in Kuching reflected issues with the country’s healthcare services.

“While I welcome Sarawak’s efforts, from our side, such a trend reflects that something needs to be done about our infrastructure here.

“It reflects that we need to look at our healthcare services here. It means our hospitals should improve services. A lot of Kalbar residents going there (Kuching) for medical treatment reflects the main issue here is public trust in our healthcare services,” he said.

The courtesy call led by Indonesiaʼs Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and Consul General of Malaysia to Pontianak Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim was part of the Sarawak Media Familiarisation Trip to West Kalimantan from April 18-21.