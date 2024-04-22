Jalan Jamboree residents turn to DAP over council’s inaction

KUCHING (April 22): The residents along Jalan Jamboree near Mile 7 here has called out the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council’s (MPKS) ‘inaction’ over the long overdue uncollected domestic waste in their area and voice their concern to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) member.

The residents raised this issue to Michael Kong, who is Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant, to which they claimed that the garbage had not been collected for over a week by the MPKS contractor.

Kong who did his round of inspection was informed by the affected residents that they had brought up the matter to MPKS but no action had been taken to resolve it thus far.

He added that one resident had even reached out to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap for assistance but the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) elected representative refused to help on the grounds that the area was not under his jurisdiction.

“Public service should transcend strict constituency boundaries. Elected representatives, regardless of their constituency, should endeavour to provide aid where needed,” said Kong in a statement after his site visit.

“It’s disheartening to witness such bureaucratic limitations hindering assistance to residents facing pressing issues,” he said, adding that the domestic waste collection has been a recurring problem facing the residents at Jalan Stakan and Jalan Jamboree.

He thus appealed to MPKS chairman Datuk Peter Minos to give his urgent attention to this matter.

“If the current contractors are unable to fulfill their responsibilities adequately, MPKS must intervene and replace them promptly.

“Allowing such neglect to persist reflects poorly on MPKS’ commitment to its responsibilities and the well-being of residents,” he pointed out.

Kong asserted that it is imperative that local councils lead by example in promoting public hygiene and cleanliness.

For that, he urged Minos to immediately investigate the matter thoroughly and take decisive action to rectify the situation along Jalan Jamboree.

“The community’s health and safety should be a top priority, and MPKS cannot afford to turn a blind eye to such pressing issues,” he said.