Kong stresses importance of ensuring functionality of medical devices in govt hospitals, clinics

KUCHING (April 22): Ensuring the functionality of medical devices in government hospitals and clinics is paramount to providing seamless medical assistance to the public, particularly in critical cases, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said he recently received feedback from a concerned member of the public about the non-operational X-ray machine at Batu Kawa Health Clinic here.

“This issue has led to patients needing urgent X-rays being redirected to the health clinic at Jalan Masjid,” he said in a statement today.

Kong said his investigation revealed the X-ray machine at the health clinic has been non-operational since March 8 due to a faulty motherboard.

He added that replacement parts have been ordered since March 26, with delivery expected from Japan some time in May.

“While awaiting the replacement part, the personnel at Batu Kawa Health Clinic have assured that all cases will be managed appropriately.

“Urgent cases requiring X-ray examinations will be promptly referred to the Sarawak General Hospital for immediate attention and monitoring,” Kong said.

Furthermore, during his visit, Kong mentioned that he engaged with the staff members at the Batu Kawa Health Clinic to identify any other equipment deficiencies or issues that they may be facing.

“It is crucial to address these needs to ensure that the health clinic operates efficiently and effectively,” he added.

Moving forward, Kong said DAP Stampin will closely monitor the situation and work towards resolving any equipment-related challenges at the Batu Kawa Health Clinic.

“Our goal is to guarantee that the facility is adequately equipped to provide quality healthcare services to the community without interruption,” he added.